The Very Best of Cheap Trick.....
How widespread is the (mal)practice of miscategorising vaccination status?
Published on Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
•
Jul 31, 2023
May 2023
Reading The Pharma Racket Writing on The Wall
Musings on a visit to the doctor
May 16, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
150
Wake Up And Smell The Glitch in The Matrix
What a FOIA slip-up reveals about the CDC's cavalier attitude to VAERS
May 14, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
168
New Study Validates CDC VAERS Safety Signal Analysis
Shows Increased Risk of Retinal Vascular Occlusion after COVID Jabs
May 5, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
115
Comirnaty or Comirnaughty?
Fishy Findings from the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID Vaccine Clinical Trial Data - A Summary
May 2, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
and
OpenVAET
128
March 2023
The Banality of VAERS
Revealing New FOIA'd Reports from VAERS Contractor General Dynamics
Mar 21, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
205
February 2023
The Pfizer Clinical Trial in Argentina Was a Military Operation
And Augusto has the contracts to prove it
Feb 22, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
256
Excess mortality in Germany 2020-2022
And stillbirths, too
Feb 10, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
210
January 2023
CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for COVID Vaccines via FOIA
And now it's clear why they tried to hide them.
Jan 4, 2023
•
Josh Guetzkow
915
December 2022
Data on Neonatal Deaths from Major Israeli Health Insurer Shows Huge Spikes
Rate of neonatal deaths triples after vaccination drives
Dec 22, 2022
•
Josh Guetzkow
127
FOIA'd Contracts Show CDC Expected up to 1,000 VAERS Reports per Day for COVID Vaccines
"With up to 40% of the reports serious in nature"
Dec 10, 2022
•
Josh Guetzkow
235
November 2022
"Died Suddenly" Is Typical Trash from Stew Peters
The same guy who discredited us with the "COVID is snake venom" garbage
Nov 23, 2022
•
Josh Guetzkow
351
