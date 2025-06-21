Research Rebel

Research Rebel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Scraba's avatar
Jo Scraba
2d

Excellent work — thank you.

Is there a reason you didn’t include an unvaccinated group? I know that 3 arm studies present additional analytic challenges, but I wonder what the rates are for unvaccinated women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Josh Guetzkow
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
2d

God Bless you Josh. Hit me up if whenever you pass through. God Bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Guetzkow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture